BRIEF-Medtronic Reports Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.44

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.44

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.42

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.38 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62 TO $1.64 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.64 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* “ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WAS LIGHT THIS QUARTER, DUE LARGELY TO TRANSIENT ISSUES

* INCREASED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2020 DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE TO NEW RANGE OF $5.63 TO $5.65

* MEDTRONIC - COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT STREET CONSENSUS CALLING FOR Q4 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 4.5% AND EPS OF $1.64, EXCLUDING ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT COMPANY’S Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DURATION AND MAGNITUDE OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ARE DIFFICULT TO QUANTIFY AT THIS TIME

* MITG Q3 REVENUE OF $2.176 BILLION INCREASED 2.4% AS REPORTED AND 3.2% CONSTANT CURRENCY

* IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES HOLD, Q4 REVENUE GROWTH WOULD BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY 0.8% TO 1.4%

* RTG Q3 REVENUE OF $2.111 BILLION INCREASED 4.2% AS REPORTED AND 3.6% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* CVG Q3 REVENUE OF $2.819 BILLION INCREASED 1.2% AS REPORTED AND 1.8% CONSTANT CURRENCY

* QTRLY BRAIN THERAPIES REVENUE OF $795 MILLION INCREASED 8.6% AS REPORTED

* SEES Q4 DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS OF $1.62-$1.64, INCLUDING ESTIMATED 3 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE BASED ON CURRENT RATES

* QTRLY SPINE REVENUE OF $674 MILLION INCREASED 2.9% AS REPORTED AND DECLINED 0.2% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $7.81 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA