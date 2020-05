BRIEF-Medtronic Reports Q4 Revenue Of $6 Bln, Hikes Qtrly Dividend To $0.58

May 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS; ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.68 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED TO $0.58

* FINANCIAL RESULTS IN-LINE WITH UPDATE PROVIDED ON APRIL 21

* SPINE Q4 REVENUE OF $480 MILLION DECREASED 31 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND 32 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* NOT PROVIDING FORMAL ANNUAL OR QUARTERLY FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* CARDIAC AND VASCULAR GROUP Q4 REVENUE OF $2.004 BILLION DECREASED 34 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND 33 PERCENT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* MEDTRONIC - REMAINS COMMITTED TO RETURNING MINIMUM OF 50% OF FREE CASH FLOW TO SHAREHOLDERS

* RTG Q4 REVENUE OF $1.490 BILLION DECREASED 33 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $6.07 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MINIMALLY INVASIVE THERAPIES GROUP Q4 REVENUE OF $1.934 BILLION DECREASED 14 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND 12 PERCENT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* COMPANY HAS NO PUBLIC DEBT MATURING UNTIL MARCH 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: