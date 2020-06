June 5 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC RESOLUTE ONYX™ DES RECEIVES FIRST AND ONLY ONE-MONTH DAPT INDICATION FOR HIGH BLEEDING RISK PATIENTS IN EUROPE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - RESOLUTE ONYX DES IS NOT CURRENTLY INDICATED FOR HBR PATIENTS WITH ONE-MONTH DAPT IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: