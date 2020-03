March 29 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC EVOLUT TAVR SYSTEM DEMONSTRATES EXCELLENT OUTCOMES IN STUDY OF LOW-RISK PATIENTS WITH BICUSPID AORTIC STENOSIS

* MEDTRONIC PLC SAYS RESULTS FROM 150-PATIENT, SINGLE-ARM STUDY SHOWED EXCELLENT OUTCOMES AT 30 DAYS, WITH A 95.3% DEVICE SUCCESS RATE