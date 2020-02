BRIEF-Medtronic Says Hospitals In China Have Experienced Medical Procedure Slowdown

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS ADDRESSING THE DYNAMICS THAT LED TO Q3 REVENUE “UNDERPERFORMANCE” - CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS HAVE ACTIVATED RESPONSE TEAMS FOR CORONAVIRUS GLOBALLY, INCLUDING IN CHINA, ASIA PACIFIC REGION - CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS ALL OF CO’S MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS ARE UP AND RUNNING IN CHINA - CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS HOSPITALS IN CHINA HAVE EXPERIENCED SLOWDOWN IN MEDICAL DEVICE PROCEDURE RATES - CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS PROCEDURE DELAYS IN CHINA EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS- CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC CEO SAYS SEEING STRONG INTEREST AND EARLY ADOPTION OF MICRA AV PACEMAKER IN Q4 - CONF CALL

* MEDTRONIC EXEC SAYS GROSS MARGINS HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY INCREASE IN CHINA TARIFFS - CONF CALL