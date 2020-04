April 21 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE AND IMPACT

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON MEDTRONIC’S BUSINESSES REMAINS FLUID, AND COMPANY CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY MONITOR DYNAMIC SITUATION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT COVID-19 TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT ITS FISCAL Q4 FINANCIAL RESULTS, WHICH ENDS ON APRIL 24, 2020

* IN CHINA, CO EXPECTS TO EXPERIENCE IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO ITS REVENUE FOR ENTIRE FISCAL Q4