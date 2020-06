June 11 (Reuters) - Medtronic PLC:

* MEDTRONIC - SECURES CE MARK FOR MINIMED 780G ADVANCED HYBRID CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM DESIGNED TO FURTHER SIMPLIFY TYPE 1 DIABETES MANAGEMENT

* MEDTRONIC PLC - MINIMED SYSTEM EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHIPPING THIS FALL IN SELECT COUNTRIES IN EUROPE

* MEDTRONIC PLC - IN U.S., MINIMED 780G SYSTEM IS INVESTIGATIONAL USE ONLY AND NOT APPROVED FOR SALE