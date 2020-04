April 9 (Reuters) - Medusa Mining Ltd:

* PLACED CO-O GOLD MINE OPERATIONS ON TEMPORARY SUSPENSION

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION FOR MORE THAN 7 DAYS AFTER HOLY WEEK MAY IMPACT FY20 GUIDANCE

* SUBMITTED TO RELEVANT AUTHORITIES APPLICATIONS SEEKING APPROVAL FOR CONTINUED OPERATIONS ON A CONTROLLED SCALE AT CO-O MINE