April 15 (Reuters) - Medusa Mining Ltd:

* RECOMMENCED CO-O GOLD MINE OPERATIONS ON APRIL 15

* LOCAL GOVERNMENT OF BUNAWAN GRANTED COMPANY PERMISSION TO OPERATE CO-O GOLD MINE ON CERTAIN CONDITIONS

* CONDITIONS INCLUDE, SOURCING WORKERS FROM ONLY IMMEDIATE AREAS, WHICH WOULD IMPACT NEAR TERM PRODUCTION AT CO-O GOLD MINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)