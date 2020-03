March 3 (Reuters) - Medx Health Corp:

* MEDX HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED DEBT SETTLEMENT

* AGREEMENT TO SETTLE $372,071 OF DEBT OWED TO AN ARM’S LENGTH TRADE CREDITOR, SUBJECT TO ALL RELEVANT CONSENTS AND APPROVALS

* UNDER DEBT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, $372,071 OF TRADE DEBT WILL BE SETTLED BY ISSUANCE OF 3,103,878 UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.12 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: