Jan 8 (Reuters) - Medx Health Corp:

* MEDX HEALTH CORP - ‍INTENDS TO RAISE UP TO A FURTHER $1.5 MILLION FROM ACCREDITED INVESTORS, BY ISSUANCE OF UP TO 12.5 MILLION UNITS, AT $0.12 PER UNIT​

* MEDX HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT