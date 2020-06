June 18 (Reuters) - Medx Health Corp:

* MEDX ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHANGES

* MEDX HEALTH CORP - CEO SCOTT SPEARN HAS RESIGNED FOR FAMILY REASONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* MEDX HEALTH CORP - ROB VON DER PORTEN, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIR

* MEDX HEALTH CORP - BOARD WILL COMMENCE A SEARCH FOR SUITABLE CANDIDATES TO TAKE ON CEO POSITION