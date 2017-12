BRIEF-Meet Group Expects Q4 And Full Year Revenue To Be At Or Above High End Of Prior Outlook

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc:

* THE MEET GROUP ANNOUNCES SELECTED PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* MEET GROUP INC - EXPECTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE TO BE AT OR ABOVE HIGH END OF PRIOR OUTLOOK

* MEET GROUP INC - SEES Q4 REVENUE TO BE AT OR ABOVE HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $36.5 MILLION TO $38 MILLION

* MEET GROUP INC - SEES Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE NEAR OR ABOVE HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.5 MILLION TO $9.5 MILLION