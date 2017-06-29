FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Meet Group, on June 27, 2017, Co, a Delaware corporation entered into cooperation agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Meet Group, on June 27, 2017, Co, a Delaware corporation entered into cooperation agreement

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc:

* Meet Group Inc - on June 27, 2017, Meet Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation entered into a cooperation agreement - sec filing

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, company agreed to increase size of board from 6 to 7 members, no later than June 27, 2017

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, company agreed to accept resignation of one existing member of board

* Meet Group Inc - pursuant to cooperation agreement, co agreed to appoint Jim Parmelee as a director with a term expiring at Co's 2018 annual meeting Source text (bit.ly/2sms6wl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.