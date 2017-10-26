FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Meg Energy Corp Q3 operating ‍loss per share $0.14​
October 26, 2017 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Meg Energy Corp Q3 operating ‍loss per share $0.14​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Meg Energy Corp

* Meg Energy reports strong operating and financial results and ongoing efficiency gains for the third quarter of 2017, contributing to an $80 million reduction in its 2017 capital investment and a further decrease in non-energy operating cost guidance

* Meg Energy Corp qtrly operating ‍loss per share $0.14​

* Meg Energy Corp qtrly earnings per share $‍0.28​

* Meg Energy Corp - ‍Q3 2017 production averaged 83,008 bpd, compared to 72,448 bpd for previous quarter​

* Meg Energy Corp - ‍remains on track to meet 2017 average production guidance of 80,000-82,000 bpd & exit year with production of 86,000-89,000 bpd​

* Meg Energy Corp - ‍company has reduced its 2017 capital investment program to $510 million​

* Meg Energy Corp - ‍now anticipate spending $350 million on implementation of EMSAGP on phase 2b​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

