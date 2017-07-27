FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 20 days
BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 10:15 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-MEG Energy reports qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp:

* MEG Energy reports solid second quarter 2017 results supported by record low per barrel non-energy operating costs, while successfully completing major turnaround activities

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍quarterly production volumes of 72,448 barrels per day​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍company remains on track to meet its 2017 average production guidance of 80,000 to 82,000 bpd​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍for Q2 of 2017, net operating costs were $7.42 per barrel, compared to $8.43 per barrel in previous quarter​

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35‍​

* MEG Energy Corp- ‍MEG's 2017 capital budget guidance remains at $590 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.