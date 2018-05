BRIEF-Meg Energy Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.47

May 10 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp:

* MEG ENERGY REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* MEG ENERGY CORP - Q1 PRODUCTION VOLUMES OF 93,207 BARRELS PER DAY

* MEG ENERGY CORP - CONTINUES TO TARGET 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 85,000 TO 88,000 BPD AND 2018 EXIT PRODUCTION OF 95,000 TO 100,000 BPD

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS $0.28

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY OPERATING LOSS $0.06

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY REVENUE $721 MILLION VERSUS $560 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MEG ENERGY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* MEG ENERGY-GROWTH PROCEEDING ON SCHEDULE & BUDGET, EXPECT EMSAGP IMPLEMENTATION COMPLETE LATER THIS YEAR BRINGING PRODUCTION TO 100,000 BPD BY EARLY 2019

* MEG ENERGY CORP - ANTICIPATES PHASE 2B BROWNFIELD EXPANSION TO INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO APPROXIMATELY 113,000 BPD IN 2020