Jan 18(Reuters) - Mega Financial Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit Mega International Commercial Bank Co Ltd settled with FED and IDFPR for the amount of $29 million penalty, due to the New York branch, Chicago branch and Silicon Valley branch’s deficiencies relating the branches’ risk management and compliance with applicable U.S. AML laws, rules and regulations in 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yPQ65z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)