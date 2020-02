Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mega Lifesciences PCL:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 1.14 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 1.21 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 11.18 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 10.31 BILLION BAHT

* PROPOSES INTERIM AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.41 BAHT PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: