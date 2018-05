BRIEF-Mega Uranium Refiles Annual Information Form For Financial Year Ended Sept 30, 2017

May 15 (Reuters) - Mega Uranium Ltd:

* MEGA URANIUM - REFILED MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS AND ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* MEGA URANIUM- REFILED MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR 3-MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 AT REQUEST OF ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION AFTER STAFF REVIEW

* MEGA URANIUM - ANNUAL MD&A REFILED AS INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS AT SEPT 30, 2017, DUE TO A MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN DESIGN

* MEGA URANIUM - IDENTIFIED WEAKNESS REGADING CERTAIN 2016 COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL INFORMATION THAT WAS RESTATED IN CO’S FINANCIALS FOR YEAR ENDED SEPT 30, 2017

* MEGA URANIUM - 3-MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 MD&A WAS REFILED TO INCLUDE DISCLOSURE OF IDENTIFIED WEAKNESS AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: