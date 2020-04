BRIEF-Megachem Updates On Business Impact Due To Covid-19

April 13 (Reuters) - MegaChem Ltd:

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS IMPACT DUE TO COVID-19

* WHILE BUSINESS IN CHINA WAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED IN Q1 FY20, OTHER MARKET SEGMENTS DID NOT EXPERIENCE MAJOR IMPACT

* FORESEE WIDER & DEEPER IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS IN Q2 OF FY 2020 DUE TO COVID-19

* FORESEE WIDER & DEEPER IMPACT ON BUSINESS IN Q2 FY2020 OR EVEN FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME DEPENDING ON HOW LONG COVID-19 PANDEMIC PROLONGS

* MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY WRITTEN GAVE APPROVAL FOR US TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS FROM 7 APRIL TO 4 MAY 2020

* FOR CUSTOMERS WHO OPERATES IN INDUSTRIES WHICH ARE CLASSIFIED AS NON-ESSENTIAL, OUR BUSINESS TO THESE CUSTOMERS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED