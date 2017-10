June 19(Reuters) - Meganesuper Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based consolidated subsidiary, which will be mainly engaged in sales of glasses, contact lens and hearing aid, on June 21

* Says this subsidiary will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Business will start from June 21

