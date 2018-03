March 26 (Reuters) - Megaworld Corp:

* FY NET INCOME 13.3 BILLION PESOS , UP 13.4% ‍​

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES 50.4 BILLION PESOS, UP 7.7 PCT‍​

* ALLOCATES 60 BILLION PESOS IN CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: