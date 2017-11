Nov 14 (Reuters) - Meggitt Plc

* ‍Q3 REVENUE GROWTH FOR GROUP WAS FLAT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS​

* ‍ON A REPORTED BASIS, Q3 REVENUE DECLINED 2%, INCLUDING EFFECTS OF M&A AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE​

* ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR GUIDANCE​