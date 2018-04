BRIEF-Meggitt still expecting organic revenue growth of 2-4 pct this year

April 26 (Reuters) - Meggitt PLC:

* TRADING DURING Q1 OF 2018 WAS STRONG, WITH ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 6% EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND DISPOSALS.

* CIVIL AEROSPACE REVENUE GREW 4% ORGANICALLY.

* MILITARY REVENUE INCREASED BY 2% ORGANICALLY, WITH STRONG GROWTH ON FIGHTER JET PLATFORMS (MOST NOTABLY F/A-18 AND F-35).

* ENERGY REVENUES GREW BY 39% ORGANICALLY, REFLECTING A WEAK COMPARATOR AND ONGOING CONVERSION OF 13% ORGANIC ORDER BOOK GROWTH REPORTED FOR 2017.

* FOLLOWING Q1 TRADING, GROUP REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE OF 2-4% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR YEAR.