April 24 (Reuters) - Meggitt PLC:

* DISPOSAL OF PRECISION MICRO

* HAS SOLD PRECISION MICRO, SPECIALISTS IN PRODUCTION PHOTO ETCHING FOR AUTOMOTIVE AND MEDICAL SECTORS, TO LDC, PRIVATE EQUITY ARM OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP FOR £22.5 MILLION IN CASH

* DURING YEAR TO 31 DECEMBER 2017, PRECISION MICRO GENERATED £15 MILLION REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)