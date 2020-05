BRIEF-Mehiläinen: Pihlajalinna Acquisition Review Delayed

May 28 (Reuters) - Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy:

* FINNISH COMPETITION AND CONSUMER AUTHORITY EXTENDS TIME LIMIT FOR REVIEWING COMBINATION BETWEEN MEHILÄINEN YHTIÖT OY AND PIHLAJALINNA PLC

* FCCA HAS ON 27 MAY 2020 EXTENDED TIME LIMIT APPLICABLE TO PHASE II INVESTIGATION WITH RETROACTIVE EFFECT AS OF 20 MAY 2020

* ACCORDING TO DECISION, 69 WORKING DAY STATUTORY REVIEW PERIOD FOR PHASE II INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED AND WILL NOT CONTINUE TO LAPSE UNTIL FCCA HAS DECIDED OTHERWISE

* DEADLINE FOR CONCLUDING PHASE II INVESTIGATION, ORIGINALLY 24 JUNE 2020, WILL BE POSTPONED BY NUMBER OF DAYS DURING WHICH REVIEW PERIOD HAS BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* FCCA’S DECISION TO EXTEND TIME LIMIT CANNOT BE APPEALED

* WILL ASSESS NEED FOR EXTENDING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ONCE FCCA HAS REINSTATED REVIEW PERIOD

* EXPECTS TO OBTAIN MERGER CONTROL CLEARANCE AND TO COMPLETE TENDER OFFER DURING Q3 OF 2020