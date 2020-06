June 30 (Reuters) - Mei Ah Entertainment Group Ltd :

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$97.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$85.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$153.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$120.4 MILLION

* SEES OPERATIONS WILL GRADUALLY RECOVER SOON GIVEN RECENT SIGNS THAT COVID-19 HAS BEEN EASING