BRIEF-MEI Pharma And Helsinn Announce Positive Results In Myelodysplastic Syndrome Trial

May 31 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA AND HELSINN GROUP ANNOUNCE SUCCESSFUL INTERIM ANALYSIS OF PRACINOSTAT/AZACITIDINE PHASE 2 COMBINATION STUDY IN HIGHER RISK MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME (MDS) PATIENTS

* MEI PHARMA INC - PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY

* MEI PHARMA INC - 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY

* MEI PHARMA - BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS

* MEI PHARMA - 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT

* MEI PHARMA INC - STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA