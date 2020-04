BRIEF-Mei Pharma And Kyowa Kirin Announce Global License, Development And Commercialization Agreement For Me-401

April 14 (Reuters) - Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd:

* MEI PHARMA AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE GLOBAL LICENSE, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR ME-401

* MEI PHARMA INC - MEI PHARMA AND KYOWA KIRIN WILL CO-DEVELOP AND CO-PROMOTE ME-401 IN U.S.

* MEI PHARMA INC - MEI TO BOOK U.S. SALES ON 50-50 PROFIT AND COST SHARING

* MEI PHARMA INC - KYOWA KIRIN OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS EX-U.S FOR ME-401

* MEI PHARMA INC - MEI TO RECEIVE ESCALATING TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON EX-U.S. SALES FOR ME-401

* MEI PHARMA INC - MEI TO RECEIVE $100 MILLION IN AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT FOR ME-401

* MEI PHARMA - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO ADDITIONAL $582.5 MILLION BASED ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES FOR ME-401