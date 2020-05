BRIEF-Mei Pharma And Kyowa Kirin Announce Updated Clinical Data From Early-Stage Follicular Lymphoma Study

May 13 (Reuters) - Kyowa Kirin Co Ltd:

* MEI PHARMA AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM THE PHASE 1B STUDY EVALUATING ME-401 ON AN INTERMITTENT SCHEDULE IN PATIENTS WITH FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA AND OTHER B-CELL MALIGNANCIES; DATA TO BE FEATURED IN THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY 2020 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* MEI PHARMA INC - 83% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* MEI PHARMA INC - ME-401 REMAINS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED WITH 7% DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS IN THIS STUDY