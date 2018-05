May 14 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCES $75 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* MEI PHARMA INC - PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401

* MEI PHARMA INC - COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT