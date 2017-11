Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mei Pharma Inc

* On Nov. 8, 2017, co entered into at--market equity offering sales agreement with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, as sales agent​

* Pursuant to sales agreement co may sell, from time to time, an aggregate of up to $30 million of common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zo17Di) Further company coverage: