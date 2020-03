March 31 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION GRANTED BY U.S. FDA FOR ME-401 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* MEI PHARMA INC - TRIALS OF PI3K DELTA IN NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA INTENDED TO SUPPORT ACCELERATED APPROVAL MARKETING APPLICATION WITH FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: