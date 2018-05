BRIEF-MEI Pharma Q3 Loss Per Share $0.16

May 9 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

* MEI PHARMA - AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD $36.2 MILLION CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS, WITH NO OUTSTANDING DEBT

* BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)