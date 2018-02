Feb 13 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma Inc:

* MEI PHARMA INTERIM DATA REVIEW SUPPORTS CONTINUATION OF CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING ME-344 IN PATIENTS WITH BREAST CANCER

* MEI PHARMA INC - INTERIM STUDY DATA SHOW THAT ME-344 WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* MEI PHARMA - BASED ON INTERIM STUDY RESULTS, IT WAS DETERMINED THAT COMPLETING ENROLLMENT OF STUDY OF ME-344 IN COMBINATION WITH BEVACIZUMAB IS WARRANTED