BRIEF-Meier Tobler FY Net Loss Turns To Profit Of CHF 1.3 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG:

* FY EBITDA OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHED CHF 27.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 29.3 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS CHF 1.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF -3.7 MILLION)

* FY SALES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS 5.3 PERCENT BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 496.1 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: SALES IN THE TRADE AND SERVICE BUSINESS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE

* CEO, MARTIN KAUFMANN TO RESIGN

* UNTIL ROGER BASLER JOINS ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 MARTIN KAUFMANN WILL CONTINUE TO ASSUME OVERALL EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITY UNTIL THE END OF 2020