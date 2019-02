BRIEF-Meier Tobler Group FY Loss Of CHF 9.2 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG:

* FY EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS REACHED CHF 29.3 MILLION

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 537.9 MILLION

* FY EBIT WAS CHF 4.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 11.7 MILLION)

* FY GROUP LOSS OF CHF -9.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -3.1 MILLION)

* SALES IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 COULD AGAIN DEVELOP SLIGHTLY NEGATIVELY

* SEES IMPROVED PROFITABILITY AT LATEST IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

* TO SEEK RESUMPTION OF THE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FROM THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 OR AT THE GENERAL MEETING 2021