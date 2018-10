Oct 2 (Reuters) - MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG:

* FERGUSON MAKES A VALUE ADJUSTMENT ON THE STAKE IN MEIER TOBLER

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEIER TOBLER DISTANCES ITSELF FROM THIS MEASURE

* IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS, THE DECLINE IN SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 5.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)