Dec 11 (Reuters) - Meier Tobler Group AG:

* PROPERTY IN NEBIKON IS SOLD FOR CHF 45 MILLION

* DECLINE IN SALES IN 2018 SHOULD COME AT THE BOTTOM OF COMMUNICATED RANGE OR AT AROUND 4 PERCENT

* FY EBITDA SHOULD REACH THE UPPER END OF THE PREVIOUS OUTLOOK AND AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 28 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)