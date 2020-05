BRIEF-Meier Tobler Group: Silvan G.-R. Meier Takes Over Ferguson's Share Package

May 7 (Reuters) - MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG:

* SILVAN G.-R. MEIER TAKES OVER FERGUSON’S SHARE PACKAGE AND GRANTS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS TO CO-SHAREHOLDERS

* CO-SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD HAVE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL SHARES

* PURCHASE PRICE IS CHF 8.75 PER SHARE

* SILVAN G.-R. MEIER WILL NOW HOLD 72.7% OF MEIER TOBLER’S CAPITAL DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY VIA MEIER CAPITAL AG

* AFTER A SATISFACTORY START TO Q1 2020, MEIER TOBLER SAW SIGNIFICANT DROP IN DEMAND OF OVER 20% FROM SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* CAN PROBABLY AVOID A NEGATIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW IN THE CRISIS MONTHS OF APRIL AND MAY AND ACHIEVE A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE RESULT AT EBITDA LEVEL

* AN OUTLOOK FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE CANNOT BE ESTIMATED AT THE PRESENT TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)