July 10 (Reuters) - MEIER TOBLER GROUP AG:

* H1 SALES WERE FOUR PERCENT BELOW THE PRO FORMA VALUE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS A SLIGHT DECLINE IN SALES AND MORE THAN CHF 30 MILLION EBITDA

* TO IMPLEMENT REDUCTION OF THE DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO SUSPEND DISTRIBUTION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019 IN FULL