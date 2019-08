BRIEF-Meier Tobler H1 Group Result Turns Positive

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Meier Tobler Group AG:

* H1 EBITDA IN THE CONTINUED BUSINESS UP 14.4 PERCENT TO CHF 11.8 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE CHF 241.9 MILLION VERSUS CHF 254.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: SALES STABILIZATION AND POSITIVE GROUP RESULT FOR 2019 AS A WHOLE

* OUTLOOK 2019: DESPITE THE SPECIAL EFFECTS EXPECTS A POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED RESULT FOR THE ENTIRE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 EBIT FOR THE REPORTING PERIOD WAS CHF 5.6 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF -0.7 MILLION)

* H1 GROUP RESULT OF CHF 0.3 MILLION. FROM (FIRST HALF OF 2018: CHF -7.3 MILLION)

* ASSUMES THAT PERCENTAGE DECLINE IN SALES IN H2 WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)