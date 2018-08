Aug 24 (Reuters) - Meier Tobler Group AG:

* H1 SALES OF CHF 254.1 MILLION, 4.0 PERCENT BELOW PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 EBITDA REACHED CHF 9.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2017: EBITDA CHF 6.2 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF CHF -7.3 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR 2017: CHF -3.1 MILLION)

* DECLINE IN SALES FOR 2018 COULD ALSO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)