BRIEF-Meier Tobler Sees FY EBITDA Between CHF 25 AND CHF 28 Mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Meier Tobler Group AG:

* PLANT CLOSURE OF KERAMIKLAND AG

* THIS STEP WILL REDUCE NET INCOME FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR IN THE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS

* FROM 2019, PLANNED CLOSURE OF FACILITY TO HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE RESULT OF MEIER TOBLER.

* SALE OF REAL ESTATE USED BY KERAMIKLAND CAN REDUCE DEBT FINANCING BY MORE THAN CHF 10 MILLION

* EXPECTS A DECLINE IN SALES OF BETWEEN 4.5 AND 6 PERCENT FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

* EXPECTS EBITDA BETWEEN CHF 25 AND 28 MILLION FOR THE CURRENT YEAR

* SEES THANKS TO SYNERGIES AND COST REDUCTIONS, EARNINGS IN 2019 CAN BE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED