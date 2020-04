April 3 (Reuters) - MEIGU Technology Holding Group Ltd :

* COMPLETION DATE OF DISPOSAL OF SALE SHARES FURTHER POSTPONED TO LATER DATE DUE TO COVID19

* NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN POTENTIAL BUYER & SELLING SHAREHOLDER FOR POSSIBLE SALE OF SALE SHARES IS ONGOING

* ANTICIPATED THAT PARTIES WILL TRY TO REACH A CONSENSUS THEREON UPON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE