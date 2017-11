BRIEF-Meikles says HY pretax profit from continuing operations was $5.4 mln

Nov 24 (Reuters) - MEIKLES LTD:

* HY GROUP REVENUE GREW BY 12% TO US$254.0 MILLION FROM US$225.9 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​

* HY EBITDA GREW BY US$5.7 MILLION OR 60% FROM US$9.5 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO US$15.3 MILLION

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS US$5.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF US$0.7 MILLION IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ITS EBITDA PERFORMANCE DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS STRATEGIES TO REDUCE SHORT TERM BORROWINGS FURTHER DURING REMAINING MONTHS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ARE IN THE PROCESS OF BEING IMPLEMENTED‍​

* BOARD HAS NOT DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND Source: bit.ly/2hMIoHf Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)