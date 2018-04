April 27(Reuters) - Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire more 33.42 percent stake in a Beijing-based technology firm (target firm), which is mainly engaged in genetic testing business

* Says acquisition price of 387.7 million yuan

* Says it will hold 50.56 percent stake in target firm, up from 17.14 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Xy3mM

