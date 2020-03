March 2 (Reuters) - MeiraGTx Holdings PLC:

* MEIRAGTX ANNOUNCES PRIORITY MEDICINES (PRIME) AND ADVANCED THERAPY MEDICINAL PRODUCT (ATMP) DESIGNATIONS GRANTED BY THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY TO AAV-RPGR GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF X-LINKED RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA

* MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC - PRIME DESIGNATION GRANTED BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF AAV-RPGR