BRIEF-MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Files For IPO Of Up To $86.25 Million

May 14 (Reuters) - MeiraGTx Holdings Plc:

* MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $86.25 MILLION - SEC FILING

* MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC SAYS EXPECT THAT ORDINARY SHARES WILL TRADE ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “MGTX”

* MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS, EVERCORE ISI AND CHARDAN ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source bit.ly/2jTXtI2 Further company coverage: [ ]